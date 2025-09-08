New trick or treat map helps Wigan families plan a magical Halloween

Families in Wigan can now plan a safer, simpler, and more magical Halloween night thanks to Trick or Treat — a new free platform that shows which homes are welcoming trick-or-treaters nearby. You can sign up at www.trickortreatmap.com

The UK-first platform lets households add themselves to the map with a pumpkin pin, making it clear they’re taking part. Families can then plan their routes in advance, filter for options like allergy-friendly or vegan treats, and even see what time neighbours are happy for knocks at the door.

Since launching just a week ago, over 5,000 homes across the UK have already joined, including many in Wigan, and the number is growing fast.

To add to the fun, Trick or Treat Map is also running county-wide competitions such as “Haunted Homes of Greater Manchester”, giving families the chance to show off their spooky decorations and win prizes.

A parent uses the Trick or Treat Map app to plan a Halloween route.

Founder Michelle Pearce-Burke, a mum of three, created the map to make Halloween less stressful for parents while reviving the old-school spirit of neighbours coming together.

How to join:

Visit www.trickortreatmap.com, sign up for free, and add your pumpkin pin. Families can then explore their local area and take part in competitions ahead of 31 October.