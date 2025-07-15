NHS Greater Manchester Top Tips: How To Achieve Holiday Heaven Not Holiday Hell

Summer holidays are nearly here, so while you’re dreaming of sun, sea and sand, don’t let health issues turn your dream trip abroad into a nightmare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Manisha Kumar, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Greater Manchester, shares her essential health tips to help ensure you’re in holiday heaven not holiday hell…

Before You Travel:

Pack Your Prescription Meds

Your world

Make sure you have enough prescription medication to last the entire holiday as well as some extras in case of delays, damage or loss – ordering them at least 7 days before you leave. Check with your pharmacist whether your medication contains a controlled drug – if it does, you will need to check the rules of the country you’re going to in case it is restricted. For full details visit: https://www.fitfortravel.nhs.uk/advice/general-travel-health-advice/travelling-with-medicines

Summer First Aid Kit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An absolute essential is a first aid kit containing the usual items found in a home medicine cabinet such as plasters, paracetamol, sun cream, antihistamines and mosquito repellent. This basic kit can save you from unnecessary trips to local healthcare and ensure you’re prepared.

Travel Insurance: Better To Be Safe Than Sorry

We all know that travelling anywhere these days can be really expensive, but don’t be tempted to scrimp on travel and medical insurance. It can end up costing thousands of pounds without it.

UK GHIC Card: Get FREE Cover

If you’re planning to travel outside of the UK, then it’s worth applying for a free UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC). Replacing the existing European Health Insurance Card – the UK GHIC lets card holders get necessary state healthcare in Europe and some other countries, on the same basis as a resident of that country. Lasting for up to five years, you can apply for the new card through the NHS website – but remember this doesn’t replace travel insurance!

Vaccinations

If you’re holidaying somewhere exotic then don’t forget to check ahead of your trip if you will need any vaccinations from your GP or private travel clinic to protect against diseases like typhoid and yellow fever. Remember, some vaccines need to be given well in advance and may require more than one dose! For more advice visit: https://www.nhs.uk/vaccinations/travel-vaccinations/travel-vaccination-advice/.

While You’re Away:

Don’t Sizzle In The Sun

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avoid the dreaded sunburn or heatstroke by taking some easy precautions. Limit your time in the heat if you can, re-apply sun cream throughout the day especially if you’re going in and out of a pool or the sea, stay in the shade especially between 11am and 3pm, wear a hat and drink plenty of water. For more information visit NHS advice - How to cope in warm weather.

Prevent A Drinking Disaster

While it can be tempting to let loose, too much alcohol can lead to disaster – especially in the sun due to added dehydration. So, make sure you know your limits, have plenty to eat and alternate alcohol with water or even alcohol-free alternatives. Don’t forget that alcohol also dulls your instincts which can lead to unsafe decisions, so keep a close eye on yours and your friends’ and families’ drinks – not leaving them unattended at any point.

Water Safety

It’s easy to stay safe while having fun in the water. For example, swim with others in case anyone gets into trouble in the water, always choose beaches and pools that have lifeguards, read all signage, never use inflatables in open water, and make sure you know tide times if at the coast. For full water safety advice visit https://www.rlss.org.uk/staying-safe-in-on-and-around-the-water.

Prevent The Dreaded Stomach Bug

Help prevent any stomach disasters by only drinking bottled water as not all countries’ water is as safe as the UK’s. When dining, opt for freshly cooked, hot meals at the hotel and be cautious with food choices when eating out.

Avoid Wild Animals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As cute as they may seem, avoid touching wild or stray animals. They can carry serious diseases, and even a small bite or scratch could result in painful infections, costly medical treatment, or a trip to the hospital.