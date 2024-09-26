NHS Greater Manchester urges parents to help protect their children this winter with the flu vaccine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NHS Greater Manchester is urging all parents and carers of 2–3-year-olds in the city region to book their children in for a flu vaccine ahead of the winter flu season.

NHS Greater Manchester is urging all parents and carers of 2–3-year-olds in the city region to book their children in for a flu vaccine ahead of the winter flu season.

Invitations to that age group have begun to be sent out, following the vaccine offer for pregnant women and school children kicking off at the start of this month as part of the national winter vaccination campaign to protect those most at risk from developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flu season usually peaks in December and January, so it’s important that children as well as eligible adults, come forward when they can to top up their protection ahead of winter, as immunity fades over time and viruses change and adapt each year.

Keep your child well this winter

The flu vaccine is usually given to children aged 2-3 years old as a quick and painless spray up the nose, without the need for an injection - unless your child cannot have porcine gelatine in medical products, in which case an injected flu vaccine is available as an alternative.

Dr Helen Wall, Clinical Director for Population Health at NHS Greater Manchester: “Flu can make young children seriously ill and ending up in hospital, which is why it is so important for parents and carers to ensure their 2-3 year olds get their flu vaccine.

“The vaccine still offers children and adults the best protection from catching and spreading the virus – helping reduce the number of people who end up needing hospital care, at a time when the NHS is at its busiest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If your child is eligible, please make sure you contact their GP practice to book their vaccine as soon as possible – from one simple vaccine you’ll be protecting not only your child, but vulnerable people around them.”

Last year, during the peak of winter flu cases, data showed there were 2,478 patients in hospital with flu each day in England - 2.5 times higher compared to the year previous (2,478 w/e 4 February 2024 vs 961 in the same week of 2023).

Other eligible groups will soon be able to get their flu and COVID-19 jabs from 3rd October, with online bookings opening on 23rd September.

This month, for the first time ever, the NHS is also offering the RSV vaccine to pregnant women from 28 weeks and older adults aged 75-79. Pregnant women are encouraged to book their vaccine via their maternity service or GP practice and older adults should wait to be invited by the NHS.

Those eligible for a flu vaccine this year include:

From 1st September 2024

· pregnant women

· all children aged 2 or 3 years on 31st August 2024

· primary school aged children (from Reception to Year 6)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· secondary school aged children (from Year 7 to Year 11)

· all children in clinical risk groups aged from 6 months to less than 18 years

From 3rd October 2024

· those aged 65 years and over

· those aged 18 years to under 65 years in clinical risk groups

· those in long-stay residential care homes

· carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

· close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

· frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme, including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those that are employed by those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or Personal Health budgets, such as Personal Assistants.