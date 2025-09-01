NHS Greater Manchester urges winter vaccination uptake

NHS Greater Manchester is urging every eligible person in the city region, to make sure they get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines to protect themselves and those who are vulnerable during the winter months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winter is always the busiest time for the NHS, with Flu and COVID season usually peaking in December and January, which is why the winter vaccination programme will begin in September. Providing plenty of time to ensure that those most at risk are protected during the colder months when people gather in-doors and viruses spread – helping to prevent those most at risk from developing serious illnesses and ending up in hospital.

The flu vaccine will be available from 1st September 2025 for pregnant women and children aged 2-3 years old, and from early October for people aged over 65. With the school flu vaccination programme beginning when the new school year starts to help stop the virus spreading as children can easily catch and spread the flu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the beginning of October, both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for over 75s, residents in a care home for older adults, those aged 6 months to 64 years clinically at risk, and frontline health and care staff.

A patient receives a vaccination.

For those adults eligible for both, NHS Greater Manchester will make flu and COVID-19 jabs available at the same time, giving the option to get protection from both viruses in one visit.

Dr Helen Wall, Clinical Director for Population Health at NHS Greater Manchester: “Every year thousands of people getting really sick and hospitalised from flu and COVID-19 – and this year will be no different. That’s why once again we are urging everyone who is eligible to make sure they get their winter vaccinations to help us to keep more people well and stop people becoming needlessly seriously unwell.

“The vaccine is still very much our best defence against flu and COVID-19, and that those who are eligible need to continue to get it every winter as protection fades over time and the viruses can change from year to year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why I urge anyone who is eligible for the winter vaccinations to please come forward as soon as possible to ensure they have the protection they need to fight these viruses and to keep those around them safe.”

Adult flu and COVID-19 appointments will be available through local GP practices and pharmacies.

There will be no change to flu vaccinations for school aged children which will be offered in schools from early next month, to prevent children from getting seriously ill from flu and ending up hospital, and to break the chain of transmission of the virus to the wider population. If school aged children miss the vaccination at school parents can contact IntraHealth for a follow-up appointment on 0333 3583 397.

2-3 year olds and children with an at-risk condition can be vaccinated by their registered general practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nasal flu vaccine is the most effective vaccine for children aged 2-17 years but if this is not suitable the GP or practice nurse may be able to offer a flu vaccine injection as an alternative.

Health and social care workers are also eligible for the flu vaccine and encouraged to come forward as soon as they can to ensure they are protected when at work.

The flu and COVID-19 vaccinations available over winter are part of the wider vaccination programme, so residents of Greater Manchester should check with their GP for all vaccinations they are eligible for to ensure they are fully protected.

Those eligible for a flu vaccine this year include:

From 1st September 2025

pregnant women

all children aged 2 or 3 years on 31st August 2025

primary school aged children (from Reception to Year 6)

secondary school aged children (from Year 7 to Year 11)

From early October 2025

persons aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group

those aged 65 years and over

those aged 75 years and over

residents in a care home for older adults

carers in receipt of carer’s allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

frontline workers in a social care setting without an employer led occupational health scheme, including those working for a registered residential care or nursing home, registered domiciliary care providers, voluntary managed hospice providers and those that are employed by those who receive direct payments (personal budgets) or Personal Health budgets, such as Personal Assistants.

Those eligible for COVID-19 vaccine from early October this year include:

residents in a care home for older adults

those aged 65 years and over

those aged 75 years and over

persons aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group

frontline health and social care workers and staff in care homes for older adults