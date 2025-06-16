Nice-Pak volunteers help transform Wigan Youth Zone outdoor space

A team of dedicated volunteers from Wigan wet-wipe giant Nice-Pak rolled up their sleeves to support a community initiative, helping to clean up and revitalise the outdoor sports area of a local youth centre.

Armed with tools and boundless enthusiasm, the volunteers spent the afternoon clearing overgrown vegetation and removing litter to restore access to the outdoor sports pitches at Wigan Youth Zone.

The clean-up effort was part of Nice-Pak’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement.

“This was a fantastic opportunity for us to give back to the Wigan community,” said company MD Michael Docker.

Nice-Pak's volunteers. Managing Director, Michael Docker in centre ( blue jacket)placeholder image
“We’re proud to support the Wigan Youth Zone which plays such an important role in the lives of young people.

"The transformation of the outdoor area means it can now be enjoyed as a vibrant and safe space for recreation, socialising, and community events.”

Sikander Ali, Operations Manager at Wigan Youth Zone said “Nice-Pak’s support has made a visible and practical difference: transforming an overgrown and underused area into somewhere safe, welcoming and full of potential.

"It’s a great example of what can happen when local businesses invest in their communities.”

The initiative was organised in partnership with local community leaders and is one of several volunteer projects Nice-Pak is supporting across Greater Manchester and the North West.

