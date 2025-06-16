Nice-Pak volunteers help transform Wigan Youth Zone outdoor space
Armed with tools and boundless enthusiasm, the volunteers spent the afternoon clearing overgrown vegetation and removing litter to restore access to the outdoor sports pitches at Wigan Youth Zone.
The clean-up effort was part of Nice-Pak’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement.
“This was a fantastic opportunity for us to give back to the Wigan community,” said company MD Michael Docker.
“We’re proud to support the Wigan Youth Zone which plays such an important role in the lives of young people.
"The transformation of the outdoor area means it can now be enjoyed as a vibrant and safe space for recreation, socialising, and community events.”
Sikander Ali, Operations Manager at Wigan Youth Zone said “Nice-Pak’s support has made a visible and practical difference: transforming an overgrown and underused area into somewhere safe, welcoming and full of potential.