Nominate Your STAR For WWL’s First Ever People’s Choice Award

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) is looking to its local community to nominate and say ‘Thank You’ to one of its members of staff at the Trust’s annual STAR (Staff Thanks and Recognition) Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patients, families, and members of the public are invited to nominate a WWL NHS staff member who has made an outstanding difference to their care experience. Whether through extraordinary compassion, support during difficult times, or exceptional service that left a lasting impression, this is the public’s opportunity to shine a light on those who go above and beyond in their roles and receive the first ever WWL People’s Choice Award.

Kev Parker-Evans, Chief Nursing Officer, said: “Our patients and their families are our number one priority, and this is a brilliant opportunity for the people of Wigan to say thank you to someone within their local NHS services for their support, kindness and hard work. Whether it is a member of staff at one of our hospital sites, someone within our community teams, perhaps a clerical or administrative colleague, or even one of our many volunteers, we need you to tell us who has made a difference to you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Help us to celebrate someone truly special at WWL by nominating them for the Trust’s very first People’s Choice Award by filling out the nomination form online here.

Nominations close at midnight on Tuesday 30th September so be quick and help us shine a light on our amazing staff!