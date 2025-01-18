The photographs were taken between 2000 and 2018.
1. Norley Hall Adventure Playground pictures 2000 to 2018
. Photo: STAFF
2. Children enjoy the paddling pools
. Photo: GARY KELMAN
3. Norley Adventure Playground 30th birthday event
. Photo: SUBMIT
4. Niomi Lowton, Joseph Green,Andrew Dixon and Aidan Rigby mid-swing
. Photo: JL
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.