Norley Hall Adventure Playground pictures from over the years

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
This summer the much-loved Norley Hall Adventure Playground will begin a new chapter after being closed for five years and undergoing a major makeover. We thought we would get local families in the mood with this gallery of pictures featuring the popular venue in years past.

The photographs were taken between 2000 and 2018.

1. Norley Hall Adventure Playground pictures 2000 to 2018

. Photo: STAFF

2. Children enjoy the paddling pools

. Photo: GARY KELMAN

3. Norley Adventure Playground 30th birthday event

. Photo: SUBMIT

4. Niomi Lowton, Joseph Green,Andrew Dixon and Aidan Rigby mid-swing

. Photo: JL

