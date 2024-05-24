North West computing firm supports Wigan primary school with fund-raiser sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jam Coding is thrilled to support Millbrook Primary School in its fundraising efforts.

Millbrook Primary School in Shevington has organised a fundraiser to help Lincoln, a pupil who is battling neuroblastoma, an uncommon and highly aggressive form of cancer, for the second time.

In a remarkable show of solidarity, three brave members of staff have agreed to participate in a sponsored skydive to raise funds for Lincoln and his family.

On June 13th, Teaching Assistant Andrea Sadler, Business Manager Jaqui Holborn, and Executive Headteacher Karen Tomlinson will take the plunge from a height of 15,000 ft, the highest skydive in the UK at nearly 3 miles up in the air.

Lincoln's Leap of Love will take place on June 13th

To support this noble cause, Jam Coding is donating a minibus to transport a number of pupils to the skydive event, allowing them to witness their teachers' courageous efforts first-hand.

"We are proud to support Millbrook in their fundraising efforts," said Roger Grogan, director at Jam Coding.

“As a company that works in primary schools across Lancashire, our commitment to community is woven into the fabric of our business ethos.

We always try to support both our customers and members of the local community in any way we can. Our sponsorship serves as a heartfelt gesture to Millbrook Primary School, recognising their remarkable efforts in supporting Lincoln as he bravely battles cancer.

It is also a tribute to the resilience of Lincoln himself and the joy it brings to the pupils who will get to witness their teachers take on this huge challenge!

We wish the staff at Millbrook the best of luck.”

Lincol’s mum Amy Fawcett added: “Me and dad are both extremely proud of him and a huge thank you to the school for their support.”