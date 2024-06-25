North West property industry has the chance to be a ray of sunshine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Property leaders in the North West have the chance to shine a spotlight on themselves and their colleagues while also helping disabled and disadvantaged children in the region.

The North West PROPS Awards returns in 2024 after the dazzling success of the inaugural event in 2023 - with children at schools across the North West benefitting from Sunshine Coaches. Sunshine Coaches are fully accessible minibuses supplied by Variety, the Children’s Charity to schools and non-profit organisations.

Last year, the awards raised more than £220,000 and four Sunshine Coaches for Variety, the Children’s Charity in 2023, following generous donations from Home Bargains founder Tom Morris, Founder of the Downing Group George Downing, and CEO of Together Marc Goldberg.

Tom Morris donated a new Sunshine Coach to Our Lady’s RC Primary School, in Aspull,Wigan. Many of the students at the school have a range of disabilities and learning difficulties, including autism, cognitive delay, and hearing impairments.

Our Lady's Primary School, Aspull, Wigan

Lyn Staunton, Variety Development Director, said: “We recently presented children in Wigan with Sunshine Coaches thanks to the generosity of Tom Morris and George Downing and the joy on the children’s faces was wonderful to see.

“We would just encourage as many people as possible to get involved and help us showcase the amazing achievements of this region’s property professionals.”

Nominations close on Friday July 26th with the awards ceremony taking place at the Hilton Hotel, Deansgate on October 10th.

Nominations can be made via the Variety Website and span a wide range of categories including: the Rising Star Award, Agent of the Year, Sustainability Award and Property Deal of the Year.