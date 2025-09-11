Nursing leader shortlisted for national award

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is delighted to announce that one of its Nursing Leadership Team has been shortlisted in the HSJ Awards 2025.

Emma Addie, WWL’s Associate Chief Nurse for Education, Workforce and Professional Practice, has been shortlisted for the national award in the ‘Clinical Leader of the Year’ category, and is the only representative of a Greater Manchester Trust.

Emma, who also took home Clinical Leader of the Year at WWL’s STAR Awards last year, said: “I’m truly honoured and humbled to be shortlisted for this award. It is a reflection, not just of my work, but of the incredible people I’m surrounded by every day. Their support, passion, and commitment have made this possible, and I’m extremely proud to represent WWL and Greater Manchester.”

A senior clinical leader at WWL, Emma has led many pivotal nurse-led initiatives and has pioneered Nursing Associate apprenticeships in care homes. Her investment in staff development and patient safety training has driven continuous improvement within the Trust and is a much respected and highly valued member of the nursing workforce.

One such initiative that Emma has been leading from the front on is the ‘Passport to Progression’ project that was developed to address the underrepresentation of global majority nurses in senior NHS roles. Despite bringing extensive clinical and leadership experience from their home countries, many of these nurses faced systemic barriers to advancement within the NHS. At WWL, Emma and her team created a bespoke, supportive development pathway that recognised and built upon their existing expertise, enabling them to transition confidently into leadership roles.

The programme sparked wider cultural change, encouraging open dialogue about equity and inclusion across the Trust and its success has led to plans for expansion, with future cohorts open to all nursing staff groups and progression opportunities.

Emma is one of 246 projects and individuals making the HSJ shortlist, showing the huge impact they are making in local communities, regional hubs, and across the country. The high volume and exceptional quality of applications is also evidence of the excellence happening in the NHS and wider health and care sectors.

WWL’s Chief Nurse, Kev Parker-Evans, commented: “I could not be prouder of what Emma has achieved. Emma displays incredible leadership which we strive for at WWL, and a sustained improvement for their service and beyond. She deserves every recognition; I wish her luck throughout the judging process and keep my fingers crossed that she is named as the very worthy winner in November.”

For 45 years, the HSJ Awards have been the most prestigious recognition of healthcare excellence in the UK. More than an awards programme, they provide a national platform to showcase the most impactful projects, best practice initiatives, and transformative innovations shaping the future of NHS care.

HSJ Editor Alastair McLellan commented: “On behalf of all my colleagues, it gives me great pleasure to congratulate Emma on being shortlisted as a finalist. All of the applications represent the ‘very best of the NHS’ and often leave our esteemed panel of judges with an impossible choice! Year on year the number of entrants continue to rise which I find so encouraging and is testament to the effect that HSJ Awards can have on improved staff culture and morale.”

The winners will be announced during the awards ceremony in London on Thursday 20th November.