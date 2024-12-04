The Wigan-based Lewy Body Society is proud to announce its latest ambassador, showbiz legend Christopher Biggins, just in time for panto season.

The Oldham-born actor is taking the leading role with the UK’s only charity to support people living with Lewy body dementia, their families, the medical and dementia research community.

Biggins, as he is popularly known, has long been a supporter of LBS, attending annual A Scarf For Lewy events across the country.

He is currently starring as The Spirit of Dreams in Woking's New Victoria Theatre panto Sleeping Beauty.

Biggins and A Scarf For Lewy event founder Vicky Hands at the Lewy Body Society's most recent A Scarf for Lewy in Manchester

He said: "I am delighted to working with a charity that is proudly from the North West but working firmly on the national stage. Dementia is the number one killer in the UK and people with Lewy body dementia face real difficulties even getting a diagnosis let alone the correct treatment.”

Lewy Body Society was the first charity in Europe that was dedicated to supporting research and raising awareness of Lewy body dementia.

It affects around 10 to 15 per cent of people with dementia in the UK. Due to a lack of understanding, some estimated 9,000 people are thought to be living with the second most common form of the neuro-degenerative disease in older people without being diagnosed.

The society’s CEO Jacqui Cannon said: “As we go into panto season it seems the perfect time to reveal Biggins as our own fairy godmother! We are delighted “he’s behind us” in our battle to put Lewy body dementia centre stage.

“We refuse to be understudies to other larger general dementia charities.

"Our role is to make sure the spotlight is on people who are affected by Lewy body dementia and those are working to improve life for them.”

Find out more about Lewy body dementia at www.lewybody.org