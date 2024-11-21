Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Only a fraction of the hundreds of households that enquired about fostering in Wigan last year actually applied, new figures suggest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The revelation comes as the number of foster care places across the England continued to decrease.

A charity said services are under "immense pressure" and called on the Government to take "urgent action" to recruit and retain more foster carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Wigan, 490 households enquired about fostering, but only 30 applications were received

This comes after the Government announced a £44m package to support kinship and foster carers in the Autumn Budget, which includes improving local authorities' access to regional fostering recruitment hubs.

Ofsted data shows local authorities and independent fostering agencies across the country received 8,500 applications from prospective fostering households in the year to March, up from around 8,000 the previous year.

Of these, 3,020 were to local authority services, despite 28,165 enquiries being made across the same period.

In Wigan, 490 households enquired about fostering, but only 30 applications were received in that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It suggests only a fraction of the households enquiring about providing foster care in the area end up actually applying.

Meanwhile, the total number of approved foster care places nationally has fallen to the lowest level in five years, with 18,860 households providing 37,430 places as of March.

In Wigan there were 180 local authority-managed foster households as of March, including 20 newly-approved ones in 2023-24.

Sarah Thomas, chief executive of The Fostering Network, said the figures highlight "the immense pressure foster care is under", warning this will have "a detrimental impact on children and families".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fewer foster carers we have, the more children who may end up in residential care or in homes away from their families and friends," she added.

"Action needs to be taken to make fostering more sustainable – we urgently need a UK-wide fostering strategy that addresses the retention of foster carers as much as recruitment."

Colette Ferns, head of Fostering and Adoption England and Scotland at Action for Children, said England's broken care system is failing to deliver stable and loving homes.

She added the cost-of-living crisis often prevents prospective households from fostering as the costs associated with caring for a child can be a major barrier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Ferns urged the Government to take swift action and increase the availability of foster care families and children’s homes and ensure the national fostering allowance covers the care costs.

Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s national director for social care, said: "It’s a big concern that the number of fostering families continues to fall.

"Foster carers make such a difference to children’s lives, but year on year we see more children coming into foster care, and too few carers with the right skills to give them the support they deserve."

She added there has been a positive increase in the number of friends and families foster carers — also known as kinship carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last year, the Government announced a national kinship care strategy with a commitment to improve support for kinship carers and their children," she said.

"This was very welcome, but we also need to urgently boost the number of foster carers and make sure that they, and the children they care for, get the right support."