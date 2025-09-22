This nursery was established with funding from the Department for Education’s (DfE) School Based Nursery Grant. This grant supports the government’s initiative to address the national shortage of childcare places following the recent expansion of free childcare hours.

From this September, eligible working families will be able to access 30 hours of free childcare each week, starting from the term after their child turns nine-months-old until they begin school. This is a significant increase from the previous 15-hour entitlement and reflects the government’s commitment to helping parents return to work by providing accessible, high-quality childcare.

Kate Eastwood, Director of Early Years at Quest and Nicki Crank, PlayPals Area Manager, explained that the decision to apply for the grant was motivated by strong local demand and a desire to support families from an earlier stage in their child’s development.

The PlayPals nursery operates during term time only in line with the school, from 7.30am to 6pm, offering flexible wrap-around care designed to meet the needs of working parents.

Manager Kayleigh Woodall and her team have created rich, stimulating environments that foster purposeful play, active pupil engagement, and strong staff support. The setting encourages exploration and cultivates key learning attributes such as independence and curiosity, allowing children to revisit and deepen their learning experiences.

Built over the summer holidays, the new facility caters for three to four-year-olds and includes age-appropriate furniture and resources, as well as a newly developed outdoor area to enhance children’s holistic development. The nursery works closely with the school to ensure the curriculum aligns seamlessly with existing provision, supporting smooth transitions for pupils when it comes to their next steps.

Nicki Crank highlighted the team’s commitment to their core values: “Play, learn, thrive. Just like our other settings, we aimed to create a warm and welcoming environment for our children. We are thrilled with our new staff team, who have been incredibly nurturing towards our new pupils.

"Our goal is for children to feel happy and settled, giving them the best possible start to their social, emotional, and educational journey so they can truly thrive.”

This new nursery is a major milestone in meeting local childcare needs and supporting children and families in the Hindley community from Early Years through to employment. For more information or to enquire about nursery places, please contact PlayPals at [email protected]

1 . CLASS ACT Children settle in at PlayPals Nursery at St. Peter's C of E Primary, Hindley. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . CLASS ACT Deputy Mayor of Wigan Coun Anne Collins cuts the ribbon to officially open the new facility, with QUEST Trust CEO Marc Doyle, right, at PlayPals - St. Peter’s Church of England Primary School in Hindley. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . CLASS ACT This nursery was established with funding from the Department for Education’s (DfE) School Based Nursery Grant. This grant supports the government’s initiative to address the national shortage of childcare places following the recent expansion of free childcare hours. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales