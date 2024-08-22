Outwood Academy Hindley celebrates successful GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Outwood Academy Hindley are celebrating their GCSE results. Once again, students have demonstrated remarkable resilience and dedication, achieving some very impressive results that reflect high standards of teaching and learning.

The Class of 2024 are celebrating their results at Outwood Hindley. These students suffered significant disruption during KS3 however they and academy staff have strived to make up for that lost time in the classroom as results nationally have returned to pre-pandemic grading.

Overall, there were highlights for the academy with improvements from 2023 results in a number of subjects including English Language and Art where 7 students achieved a Grade 8 or 9 and there were notable successes in newly introduced vocational subjects. It was pleasing too in a year where papers have been marked to pre-pandemic standards to see successes in Modern Foreign Languages.

Jude Norman, Principal at Outwood Academy Hindley said: “The results as always are testament to the hard work of not only the students themselves but also of academy staff who give generously of their time in school, after school and during holidays. They have shown real creativity in finding solutions to help individual students to overcome any barriers to their academic success.”

One of the standout student success stories was Elliot Gregory who achieved grades 8 and 9 in all subjects as well as being a key performer in our school shows and stage manager of our recent production of Matilda. We wish Elliot every success at Winstanley College studying Theatre Studies, Graphic Design and Musical Performance.

Jude Norman said, “We are very proud of the successes of our students and wish them well as they embark on the next stage of their academic journey. We have students enrolling at a number of local colleges however exam results only represent a fraction of the successes that students at Outwood Hindley have achieved this year. We won the Outwood Performer of the Year with an ensemble piece from Matilda the Musical; two of our students, Jude Morley and Cooper Jones played for St Helens rugby league team and Owen Gosling starts an apprenticeship at Harwood’s Patisserie and we look forward to seeing him on Bake Off! We now look forward to building on these successes as we welcome our next year’s Year 7.”

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal (Secondary) at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students and all that they have achieved throughout their secondary education. Our students have worked incredibly hard, have shown great resilience and have developed into exceptional young adults.

“We are very proud of all that they have achieved and what they will go on to achieve in their future studies and careers. I wish them every success for their futures; it has been a privilege to have been able to work with them.”