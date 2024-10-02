Pack Up Let's Fly Away: Belong Atherton to Manchester Airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of Atherton’s most dedicated plane enthusiasts have been spotted at Manchester Airport after travelling from their home at dementia specialist care village, Belong, for a day revelling in all things aviation.

The fanatics embarked on a 50-mile round trip to their air travel haven to partake in the joy of planespotting, equipped with cameras, aircraft details and flight plans to make the most of the event which included a spot of lunch in the restaurant with a direct view of the runway.

Margaret Gould, Belong Atherton apartment tenant, shares more: “We had a lovely day at the airport. We enjoyed watching all the different planes coming in and going out and turned it into a game trying to guess what would come next. We also had a meal at the restaurant and reminisced about past holidays. It was a lot of fun and we were well looked after.”

With many of the day-trippers aged in their 70s to 90s, the revolution in air travel came during their adolescence, with its golden age captivating their imaginations as the epitome of glamour and luxury. Meanwhile for others, it is the feat of engineering in aerodynamics and its rapid development over the decades making for a pastime worth marvelling.

Belong Atherton residents and tenants enjoy plane spotting at Manchester Airport

The excursion formed part of Belong Atherton’s vibrant experiences programme for its customers, offering another activity for its residents and apartment tenants to get involved with – for both its aeroplane buffs and equally those looking to participate in something new or simply enjoy a day out with friends.

Kim Calland, experience coordinator at Belong Atherton, explains: “Aeroplanes and travel are popular with our customers, often heard in conversation here at the village, so we decided to make a proper day of it by organising a special trip.

“Air travel has changed so much in our customers’ lifetime, and everyone loved coming together to enjoy their shared interest. They truly are some of the most committed spotters – I'd say they’ve certainly ‘earned their wings’ when it comes to their plane knowledge.”