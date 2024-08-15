Picture gallery: Winstanley College students celebrate A-level results

By Laura Barker
Contributor
Published 15th Aug 2024, 15:30 BST
Highlights of Results Day 2024

Congratulations to Wisnstnaley College's Class of 2024. Here are some of the highlights...

Friends Olipa Sichilima, Rhiannon Martin, Michael Lee, Maz Jones and Sienna Browitt all secured places at university

Alex Horrobin and Poppy Robinson. Alex is going to study bass guitar at the RNCM and Poppy is going to read Engineering at Durham after securing 4 As

Will Rooney secured a paralegal apprenticeship with Spencer Churchill

Friends Taylor Bielinski, Katie Scott, Scarlett Geraghty and Sian Shaw celebrate their results

