Picture gallery: Winstanley College students celebrate A-level results

Congratulations to Wisnstnaley College's Class of 2024. Here are some of the highlights...
Friends Olipa Sichilima, Rhiannon Martin, Michael Lee, Maz Jones and Sienna Browitt all secured places at university Photo: Submitted
Alex Horrobin and Poppy Robinson. Alex is going to study bass guitar at the RNCM and Poppy is going to read Engineering at Durham after securing 4 As Photo: Submitted
Will Rooney secured a paralegal apprenticeship with Spencer Churchill Photo: Submitted
Friends Taylor Bielinski, Katie Scott, Scarlett Geraghty and Sian Shaw celebrate their results Photo: Submitted
