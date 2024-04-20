Picture special: French treats and craft work on show at Hindley Library

Hindley Library got into the spirit of French Week with an arts and crafts event.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

Participants put on a fine display with a delicious selection of French croissants and nibbles.

1. Lucie Thecua from Wigan Council with a croissant and craft work at Hindley Library. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. (l-r) Jayne Worth, Michelle Silcock, Emma Fletcher, Suzanne Lowe and Lucie Thecua with French treats and craft work at Hindley Library. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

(l-r) Jayne Worth, Michelle Silcock, Emma Fletcher, Suzanne Lowe and Lucie Thecua with French treats and craft work at Hindley Library.

4. Jayne Worth works on her craft work at Hindley Library. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

