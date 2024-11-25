Picture special: Wigan Santa parade and Christmas lights switch-on

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST
There’s a month to go to Christmas and the build-up has stepped up a few gears in Wigan with its annual curtain raiser.

The annual Frost Fest saw a colourful Santa parade from Mesnes Park into the town centre, followed by hours of on-stage entertainment culminating in the big switch-on. Visitors were able to enjoy a Christmas market (it’s back on November 30), while Santa’s grotto opened in the Grand Arcade.

1. Wigan Frost Fest

2. Wigan Santa parade

3. Wigan Santa parade

4. Wigan Santa parade

Related topics:WiganGrand Arcade
