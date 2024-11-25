The annual Frost Fest saw a colourful Santa parade from Mesnes Park into the town centre, followed by hours of on-stage entertainment culminating in the big switch-on. Visitors were able to enjoy a Christmas market (it’s back on November 30), while Santa’s grotto opened in the Grand Arcade.
