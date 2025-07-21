2 . 1995

Actor, Edward Woodward, of Callan and Equaliser fame, tunes in with daughter, Emily, before a St. Valentines concert by the Wingates Brass Band at the Georgian House, Blackrod, on Tuesday 14th of February 1995. Edward was a brass band enthusiast and had heard the Westhoughton based band on CD and so, whilst filming for Granada, took the opportunity to catch a live performance. The band were also pleased that he accepted their Presidency. Edward's actress wife, Michelle Dotrice, dosen't look too impressed with his efforts but friend Tracy Dawson, widow of comedian, Les, and members of the band reserved judgement. Photo: Frank Orrell