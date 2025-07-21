Pictures of Wigan people, places and events in 1995

By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Celebrations, charity and creativity feature in events covered by our photographers in Wigan, looking back 30 years ago in 1995.

This could revive a few memories!

Actor, Edward Woodward, of Callan and Equaliser fame, tunes in with daughter, Emily, before a St. Valentines concert by the Wingates Brass Band at the Georgian House, Blackrod, on Tuesday 14th of February 1995. Edward was a brass band enthusiast and had heard the Westhoughton based band on CD and so, whilst filming for Granada, took the opportunity to catch a live performance. The band were also pleased that he accepted their Presidency. Edward's actress wife, Michelle Dotrice, dosen't look too impressed with his efforts but friend Tracy Dawson, widow of comedian, Les, and members of the band reserved judgement. Photo: Frank Orrell

The last days of Gerard RC Infants School, Garswood, on Wednesday 19th of July 1995. The school was closing after a 400 year history and pictured outside what used to be the old school are Head, Janet Riley, Fr. Vincent Cunningham, teachers, parents and pupils who were given commemorative plaques. Photo: Frank Orrell

Long serving Shevington doctor, John MacFaul, is presented with a signed rugby ball by Wigan Rugby League Club star Phil Clarke on his retirement on Wednesday 5th of April 1995 at the Shevington surgery.Keen Wigan fan Dr. MacFaul is wished a happy retirement by, left to right, one of his oldest patients, Elsie Jackson, receptionist, Jenny Waterhouse, Chief Executive for Family Health Authority, Jim Sumner and Dr. Kate Fallon. Photo: STAFF

