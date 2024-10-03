Plans for 57 new homes in Wigan recommended for approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An application for 57 new homes in Wigan has been recommended for approval by Wigan Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans by housebuilder Persimmon would provide a mix of properties ranging from bungalows to mews, semi-detached and detached houses.

House sizes will range from one, to four-bedroom properties, which Persimmon say will provide new housing for young and first-time buyers, through to downsizers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developer has committed to a 'local homes guarantee’ so that local people will have the chance to purchase the new homes before they go on general sale.

CGI representation of the new homes

Almost £600,000 will be invested into Standish, including funding for local infrastructure like healthcare and education, alongside funding for play spaces, open spaces and to support biodiversity.

All homes will feature electric vehicle chargers and air-source heat pumps, meaning the development will exceed current building regulations and will be zero-carbon ready.

The development will exceed local policy requirements by providing 11 homes to be transferred to a local housing association and a further 4 to be made available as part of the First Homes scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Persimmon North West said: “We’re pleased that the case officer has recommended these plans for 57 high-quality new homes for local homebuyers for approval.

CGI representation of the new homes

“Our local homes guarantee – which has been received positively – will mean that local people will have the opportunity to purchase open market dwellings for a specified ‘lock out’ period before general sale.

“Not only will this development deliver much-needed housing for local people, particularly young families trying to get on the housing ladder, but funding of almost £600,000 will be provided to the local authority to be spent in the Standish area including healthcare and education provision/facilities.

“As the case officer’s report says, this development will support local housing needs, create a visually attractive modern development and so we look forward to presenting this application in detail to members of the planning committee.”