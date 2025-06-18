Plumbase Wigan raises over £1K for The Brick

The team at Plumbase Wigan has demonstrated its commitment to the local community by raising an impressive £600 during its recent Trade Week and Charity Car Wash — a total that will be matched by Plumbase Head Office, bringing the final fundraising amount to £1,200 in support of The Brick.

Held on-site at Plumbase Wigan, the car wash welcomed tradespeople, customers, and members of the public, all keen to support the cause and leave with a sparkling vehicle. Staff volunteered their time and efforts throughout the morning, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere that celebrated community spirit and generosity.

The Brick, a Wigan-based charity supporting people facing poverty and homelessness, expressed its heartfelt thanks to the Plumbase team.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the entire team at Plumbase Wigan for their dedication and energy,” said The Brick CEO, Keely Dalfen.

“Events like this not only raise vital funds but also raise awareness of the issues we tackle daily. Their support makes a real difference in people’s lives.”

Also joining the event was Lawrence, a local fundraiser and busker who supports The Brick, embodying the spirit of mutual support that defines the charity’s work — and the local community.

Catherine Bradbury, Senior Sales at Plumbase, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of our trade week and for the money we have raised. We are really proud to work alongside The Brick and help our community.

"We are lucky to be a part of a great place like Wigan where everyone comes together and helps. Watch this space for more fundraising days!”

The Plumbase team has confirmed that this is just the beginning, with more fundraising events and initiatives planned throughout the year in aid of The Brick.

Special thanks go to Catherine Bradbury, Peter Jackson, and the wider Plumbase Wigan team for organising the event and ensuring its success. The day concluded with a well-earned break, plenty of smiles — and a few celebratory pies.

To find out more about The Brick visit www.thebrick.org.uk