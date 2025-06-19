Political opinion: Josh Simons MP: I am bitterly disappointed at Nippon site closure

This week was one of the worst weeks for our communities since I became our MP, because over 250 people were told they would lose their jobs when the Electric Glass Fibre UK site in Hindley Green closes next week. That is not the news I wanted these workers to hear and for a long time have been working hard to avoid.

When I first heard of the news that Nippon planned to close the site in April, I promised I would leave no stone unturned to fight for these jobs and the future of the site. That is a promise that I repeated to workers when I met them on site in May and that is exactly what I have done.

I have made our area’s, and these workers’ voices heard at the highest levels of Government. 10 Downing Street, the Treasury, the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, and the Mayor of Greater Manchester - everyone has been working together in endless meetings and negotiations late at night pushing hard to get a deal. I have pushed the Government to provide potential buyers with every guarantee they need to agree a deal.

I am bitterly disappointed and enormously frustrated at the outcome. Both the Government and potential buyers worked flat out to meet every condition Nippon imposed, even when those conditions changed, repeatedly, often with very little notice.

Josh visiting the site a few months ago, before the potential closure was announced

The truth is that after years of under-investing in the plant and in the people working there, Nippon was unwilling to do a deal to secure the future of this site and these jobs. I am angry and I will continue to stand up for workers in the coming days to secure whatever support I can for them and their families.

I know that everyone in our area values and respects this kind of work. I care very much about doing my absolute best, not just for these workers but also for this community, and for industry in the UK.

In this age of insecurity, it matters where things are made and who makes them. I will push for this site and Hindley Green to be at the front of the queue for future investment opportunities.

I am so sorry that we couldn’t get this over the line. I know how anxious this period has been for everyone who works at the site, their families, and the whole area. I have spoken to many in recent weeks, as have Union representatives and local councillors, and I can only imagine how they feel.

A meeting with workers at the site to discuss the potential closure last month

This site is 100 acres large, and only 25 of that is currently used for the last furnace site. I will be pushing for this site to be used for a brighter industrial future for Hindley Green - something that provides skilled, dignified jobs and sets us up for the years ahead.

This work is a source of pride for me, for this area, and for the country. At the community meeting tomorrow at Hindley Sports and Social, I hope that we can come together, tell you what Wigan Council and Greater Manchester are planning to do, and start to look towards the future. From employment support for individual workers, to pushing for the strongest outcome of the industrial strategy and investment in the future for the area - these workers will not be left behind.

And I am always here to support people in any way possible, if you email me at [email protected]