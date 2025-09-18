Political opinion: Paul Martin calls for the Union Flag to be flown in Wigan town centre
Paul pointed out that the council already has the infrastructure to display flags, as evidenced by the current presence of the Purple Flag in the town centre.
“I suspect not many people in Wigan have any idea what the Purple Flag means. However, everyone knows what the Union Flag stands for,” he remarked, highlighting the universal recognition and emotional resonance of the national flag.
By flying the Union Flag at the heart of Wigan, Paul believes the town can showcase its shared heritage, respect, and community spirit—values that inspire both residents and visitors.
He invites members of the public to support the campaign, which seeks to renew a sense of belonging and patriotism throughout Wigan.
Paul added: “We need to bring back pride to the town centre which for many years this Labour Council has let slide. It’s time to make Wigan great again.”