Ambitious new plans for a major makeover at a Wigan park’s play area have been welcomed by locals.

Ashfield Park at is set to receive a major upgrade with state-of-the-art new equipment for youngsters of all ages and abilities.

The current wooden adventure play area for older children is coming to the end of its life and will be replaced and relocated nearer to the current play area for toddlers.

The idea is that parents with children of various ages can then watch over them all while they enjoy both facilities.

An artist's impression of the new Ashfield Park play area complete with a giant 6m net tower with slide: the first of its kind in the borough

The revamp will introduce a mixture of accessible and challenging equipment, designed to be both durable and inclusive.

The design includes:

A giant 6m net tower with slide which will be the first of its kind anywhere in the borough;

A range of swings, including a large a five-person swing for shared play;

A multi-level climbing unit to encourage active and imaginative play;

Smaller features like springers and rollover bars for younger children;

An inclusive lay-out with accessible surfacing, allowing children of all abilities to play together.

Wigan Council is in the final stages of awarding a contract for the work – which will be paid for with money that housing developers have to give to the council in what are called Section 106 agreements – and installation of the equipment is expected to begin in October.

The play area's new lay-out at Ashfield Park as visualised from the air

Residents group Standish Voice and Standish councillors have been in discussions with the local authority team about the improvements and they say that this is another step in revitalising the park after footpaths there were given an upgrade recently.

The next stage of the transformation is to improve the playing fields, including with better drainage, and installation of an outdoor gym.

A spokesperson for Standish Voice said: “We are delighted that the ageing play area for older children at Ashfield Park is to be replaced as part of a wide-ranging improvement package that includes upgrading footpaths, improving drainage on the football fields and, eventually, the installation of an outdoor gym.

"Ashfield has always been the jewel in the crown of Standish and this gives it extra sparkle.”