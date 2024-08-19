Pregnant women and elderly people urged to get RSV vaccine to protect against serious illness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NHS Greater Manchester is urging every eligible person in the city region, to get the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine when it becomes available from the 1st September.

From September, as part of a national year-round programme – pregnant women and elderly adults in Greater Manchester will be encouraged to get the new free RSV jab.

Already licensed for use as a maternal vaccination in the United States (where over 100,000 doses have been given to pregnant women so far since their programme started in September 2023), as well as in several European countries, Argentina, Australia, Canada and Japan. The RSV vaccination programme is being introduced in England with the aim of protecting the most vulnerable against its affects.

RSV is a major cause of respiratory illness and is particularly dangerous for infants and the elderly. The virus can lead to bronchiolitis and pneumonia which require hospitalisation and even intensive care in severe cases.

Those eligible for the year-round on-going roll out include pregnant women over 28 weeks to help protect their newborn babies, those who are turning 75 on or after 1st September 2024, and a one-off catch up campaign for anyone aged 75-79 years old who will remain eligible until the day before their 80th birthday. With the exception that those who turn 80 within the first year of the programme will remain eligible until 31st August 2025.

Dr Helen Wall, Clinical Director for Population Health at NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care said: “Many people may not know about RSV, but it is a very serious illness – infecting up to 90% of children by the age of 2 and causing thousands of babies and older people to spend time in hospital over winter. That’s why it is so important for everyone who is eligible to make sure they get their jab when it becomes available from September and beyond.

“By simply getting this single vaccination, it will prevent older people from becoming seriously ill and pregnant women will help protect the lives of their unborn babies.”

Pregnant women will be offered the RSV vaccination by the maternity service they are receiving antenatal care from, but they can also request it from their GP practice. For older people it will be available from their GP.

For more information about RSV and the vaccine visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv/

Those eligible for the new RSV vaccine include:

· those turning 75 on or after 1st September 2024

· those aged 75 to 79 on 1st September 2024 as part of the catch-up campaign

· those who turn 80 in the first year of the programme until 31st August 2025

· pregnant women from week 28 of their pregnancy