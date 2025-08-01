Primark celebrates 25 years in Wigan this summer

After a quarter of a century on the local high street, Primark becomes one of the longest-serving retailers in Wigan, employing 106 store colleagues

This summer, Primark is marking 25 years of serving local shoppers in Wigan, after first opening its doors at 45-51 Standish Gate in the summer of 2000.

25 years ago, Primark first arrived in Wigan on one floor but had to quickly respond to high customer demand and within five years, expanded to more than double the size. Today the store is set across two floors covering 29,300 sq. ft and has become a vibrant part of the town centre, offering a range of women’s, men’s and kids clothing and accessories, as well as the retailer’s popular Beauty and Home ranges.

Meet the Primark Wigan team

Kieran Redmond was the first Store Manager at Primark Wigan and was there on its opening day in August 2000. He has since progressed his career at Primark to now oversee 12 stores and manages hundreds of store colleagues across the Northwest of England and Wales.

Reflecting on the store’s 25-year history, Kieran Redmond, Area Manager for Primark Northwest and Wales, said: “The transformation of our Wigan store is so impressive to see, but what I’m most proud of as I look back is how much we’ve stayed true to who we are, and continued to deliver the type of store Wigan really needs. We’ve always been here to offer the very best value and essential items not just great fashion, and as our customers’ needs have evolved, we’ve adapted quickly, and I think that’s why we’ve become such an anchor to the local high street.”

The current store manager, Dawn McElroy, has worked at Primark for 28 years in various roles across the Northwest of England and recently joined its Wigan store to lead the team into its next chapter.

Dawn oversees 106 store colleagues in Wigan, which is one of the retailer’s top stores in the UK for length of colleague service. Almost a quarter (24%) of Primark’s Wigan store colleagues have worked in the store for 10 years or more and an impressive five colleagues have worked in store from the very beginning, with 25 years of service each.

Speaking about Primark Wigan’s significant store milestone, Dawn McElroy, Store Manager at Primark Wigan said: “We’ve seen generations of Wigan shoppers and colleagues pass through our doors over the years and we’re very proud to be such a strong part of Wigan’s story on the high street. While I’m personally new to the team, I have quickly seen the important role our colleagues are playing in the community and the pride they take whilst serving the people of Wigan. As we’ve grown and evolved as a global retailer, our Wigan team has never lost sight of what makes Primark special, and we look forward to bringing more affordable and accessible fashion to local shoppers for many years to come.”

Primark’s contribution to Wigan high street

Mike Matthews, Centre Manager at Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, said: “Seeing Primark expand to Wigan Town Centre was fantastic, it created a new anchor store on the high street that expanded the range of fashion available and accompanied Debenhams and BHS in its early days. The arrival of Primark created additional footfall to the town and expanded the shopping catchment area into Liverpool.

“Over the past 26 years a lot has changed in Wigan Town Centre, many of the well-known brands have disappeared due to economic pressures, but Primark has continued to dominate our high street and I wish Primark every success in the future.”

Wigan was also an early adopter of Primark’s popular Click & Collect service, after being one of the retailer’s first store locations when the trial first launched in November 2022. Since then, the service has rolled out to include all clothing departments and is currently available in all Primark stores across England, Scotland and Wales.

Primark Wigan first opened its doors in the summer of 2000 to become the 58th Primark store on the UK high street. The retailer now operates 197 stores nationwide and currently employs over 30,000 colleagues across the UK.