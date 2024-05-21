£100k on offer to help Wigan businesses reduce energy bills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Small and medium-sized enterprises in Wigan are invited to apply for a new Energy Efficiency Grant to support delivery of energy efficiency improvement projects.

A grant of up to £5,000 is on offer from Green Economy, who have been commissioned by Greater Manchester Combined Authority to deliver funded business support programmes funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund Levelling Up project, to support the local ambition to be a net zero city-region by 2038.

Alasdair Dalzel-Job, Technical Lead at Green Economy, said: “We have seen time and again that the key barrier to net zero for businesses is accessing cashflow and capital investment to take those ‘nice to do projects’ to the top of their to do list. This grant presents a real opportunity for businesses in Wigan to prioritise energy efficiency improvements in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have delivered a number of grants for businesses over the years, awarding over £1 million since 2018, which has helped businesses to save £2.3 million in overheads, with annual carbon savings of 5,773.63 carbon tonnes.”

Alasdair Dalzel-Job, Technical Lead at Green Economy

The Energy Efficiency grant is available to small and medium enterprises based in Wigan, providing 50 per cent of the cost to deliver projects worth up to £5,000. Eligible projects include heating equipment upgrades, replacement motors, process efficiency investments, and lighting efficiency. To qualify for the grant, projects must specify the scale of CO2e savings expected from the project.

Wigan manufacturer saves £1,195 annually on energy bills with new compressor

Smith Bullough supply the fastener distribution trade with standard and non-standard bolts and fastener products from their site in Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business worked with Green Economy’s Sustainability and Net Zero Consultants to identify opportunities to increase resource efficiency and reduce their energy bills.

Following an on-site resource efficiency review the business applied for grant funding to replace an older inefficient air compressor with a new compressor with a variable speed drive in order to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

With support from their advisor they identified that their existing compressor was running unloaded for periods and using unnecessary electricity. By installing a variable speed drive the company would save 1.67 tonnes of CO2e & around £1,195 each year.

Tim Garton, Managing Director at Smith Bullough, said: “Working with our Consultant enabled us to identify hidden waste across our operation and implement solutions that would improve operational efficiency and save us money. The grant was easy to apply for and has enabled us to invest in technologies that will prevent waste as a business, and for the planet.”