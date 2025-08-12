Quaintest Show on Earth to Host Charity Concert in Support of The Brick
The concert takes place on Saturday, August 16, from 6pm in the function room at Real Craft Wigan, and promises a jam-packed evening of live music, raffle prizes, and a strong sense of togetherness. Entry is a suggested donation of £5, with every penny going directly to support The Brick’s essential services.
Over the years, QSOE’s charity concerts have supported causes that have touched the organisers’ lives personally. This year’s choice was inspired by The Brick’s extraordinary work in Wigan—particularly during last Christmas, when their team and volunteers went above and beyond to make sure no one was left behind.
The Brick provided warm meals, shelter, essential supplies, and emotional support to those in need, demonstrating not only compassion but deep, practical action. For organiser Tommy Jones, the decision was heartfelt and immediate.
"The Brick is not just a charity—it’s a vital lifeline," said Tommy. "Last Christmas really opened our eyes to just how much they do for people who are struggling. Beyond raising money, we want this concert to bring our community together in a powerful way. It’s about enjoying great music, winning prizes from generous local businesses, and leaving with a deeper understanding of the impact of poverty in our town. We want people to feel inspired to be part of meaningful, long-term change."
Music lovers can look forward to an impressive and varied line-up, showcasing some of the most exciting talent from the local scene:
- 18:00 – The Buskers
- 18:30 – Rob Jones
- 19:00 – Charlie Jade
- 19:30 – Kim & Co
- 20:00 – Raffle
- 20:30 – Medley Men
- 21:00 – Amy Jo
- 22:00 – Quaintest Show and Friends (Special Guest Neil Dunlop)
Alongside the music, there will be a raffle brimming with prizes donated by local Wigan businesses, adding to the excitement and fundraising efforts.
For The Brick, this support means more than just funds—it’s about the community recognising the importance of looking out for one another.
"We’re incredibly honoured that The Quaintest Show on Earth has chosen to support us this year," said Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick. "The money raised will go straight towards helping people who are homeless, hungry, or struggling to make ends meet in Wigan. But just as importantly, events like this raise awareness and strengthen the community bonds that are essential in tackling poverty together."
Event Details:
- Real Craft Wigan – Function Room
- Saturday, August 16, 2025
- Doors open 6pm
- Suggested Donation: £5
Guests are encouraged to simply show up on the night—no advance tickets are required.
To find out more about The Brick visit www.thebrick.org.uk