QUEST Training Centre Opening

Trustees, local governors and executive leaders gathered together as QUEST (A Church of England Schools Trust), a multi-academy trust, announced the opening of its brand new training centre in January 2025. The facility, located on Atherton Road in Hindley Green, Wigan, will serve as a hub for the professional development of Trust staff and support collaboration with local partners.

The QUEST Training Centre (QTC) is a significant step in the trust's commitment to delivering strong outcomes for its children and investing in its staff. The centre will offer conference rooms and hot desks to support the ongoing training and development of teachers and staff across the QUEST network. Additionally, the facilities will be available for hire, allowing other organisations to utilise this valuable resource.

"’ We are proud to announce the launch of the QTC," said Marc Doyle, CEO of QUEST. "The new training centre will help us to deliver on our mission of supporting young people from early years to employment. Our four strategic objectives will see Quest go from strength to strength an giving our staff the best training available is pivotal in achieving the best for the children of Wigan and Bolton"

The opening of the QUEST Training Centre marks a significant milestone for the trust, which is dedicated to delivering high-quality education within a Christian ethos. The centre will serve as a hub for collaboration, innovation, and the exchange of best practises, ensuring that QUEST's pupil community continues to thrive.

Marc Doyle, CEO and Nicola Richards, DCEO, launch the new Quest Training Centre.

QUEST is a multi-academy trust that operates several schools across the North West region. The trust is committed to providing an inclusive and nurturing environment where pupils can reach their full potential. Through the new training centre, QUEST aims to further strengthen its ability to support professional growth and deliver excellence.For enquiries regarding the QUEST Training Centre and its availability for hire, please contact [email protected].