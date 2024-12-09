Real Change Wigan and Leigh Charity - Ending Homelessness in the Wigan Borough

Local charity, Real Change Wigan and Leigh, is making strides to end homelessness in the Wigan borough. With an innovative approach and a clear mission, Real Change provides a lifeline to individuals experiencing homelessness and those at risk of losing their homes.

The charity focuses on delivering real, sustainable solutions that empower people to rebuild their lives. Instead of giving directly to individuals on the streets, Real Change encourages the community to contribute through its centralised fund, ensuring that donations are used effectively to make a lasting impact. When money is given directly to someone on the street, it can provide immediate relief but may not address the root causes of their challenges.

By donating to Real Change, contributions fund practical items and services that create long-term solutions—things like a mobile phone so people can connect to the relevant professionals, accessing I.D, buying clothing for job interviews, or providing essential household items for those moving into a new home or supporting those with homes who are struggling to maintain it. There are no wages attached to the charity and donations go toward helping individuals take meaningful steps toward sustainable tenancies, independence, breaking the cycle of homelessness and preventing it from happening again.

The charity partners with local organisations and frontline services to identify where funds are most needed. This collaborative approach ensures your donations have the greatest possible impact. “Homelessness isn’t just about lacking a roof over your head; it’s about lacking opportunity, stability, and hope, this charity gives people the tools to regain control over their lives, and every contribution counts" says Adam Pemberton, a local advocate for Real Change.

Raising Awareness in Leigh Town Centre.

Supporting Real Change is easy. Donations can be made online at realchangewiganandleigh.co.uk, where you can learn more about the ongoing work and read success stories from individuals that have been helped. You can also help by raising awareness, hosting a fundraiser, or volunteering your time.

Every effort, no matter how small, makes a difference. You can get in touch via: RealChange [email protected]. By choosing to support Real Change instead of giving directly to individuals, you’re helping to build a more compassionate and proactive community. Your generosity becomes part of a bigger movement, one that addresses homelessness at its core and ensures everyone has the opportunity for a brighter future. Together, we can make Real Change happen, giving not just for today, but for tomorrow.