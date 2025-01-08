Record referrals for support as families continue to struggle across Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Salvation Army across Wigan provided over 1,000 children within the borough with Christmas presents at the end of last year, giving welcome relief to families struggling as more people face being pushed into poverty.

Members of the local community had a Christmas to remember thanks to generous donations to the church and charity’s present appeal which took place across Wigan, Atherton and Ashton-in-Makerfield, ensuring people on the lowest of incomes had something to give their children on Christmas Day.

The church and community centres, located on Scholes, in Wigan, George Street, in Atherton, and Chapel Street, in Ashton-in-Makerfield, all worked tirelessly to keep up with demand from social workers, schools and health workers all working to support children and vulnerable adults whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills. An army of staff and volunteers put the parcels together with many including vouchers for food meaning people would also be fed over the festive period.

A spokesperson for The Salvation Army said: “Over the last year we saw more and more people depending on charity as they were pushed into poverty and seeking help from others. Low paid jobs, increased bills and high food prices have affected many across the Wigan borough and we have seen that people who once could manage to live are now struggling to make ends meet.

The Salvation Army supported families through its Christmas Present Appeal at the end of 2024

“The generosity and support we received to our Christmas Present Appeal to help us help families that otherwise would have had no presents has shown a new level of community compassion and has put smiles on the faces of many. It is a wonderful feeling and amazing to see and be a part of, but the stark reality is that people needed this support as they are struggling, they have lost hope, and they are in desperate need of kindness and support. We expect this to continue throughout this new year as people still face challenges, and we will continue to be there for people in their time of need.

“To the members of our community who have generously supported our Christmas present appeal or have made financial donations, we give our sincerest thanks for the difference you have made to people who needed a helping hand.”

The Salvation Army will continue to support some of the families it helped at Christmas as well as other members of the community and people who find themselves going through times of crisis throughout Wigan and the wider community.

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities. To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit: salvationarmy.org.uk/donate.