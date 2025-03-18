Recovery Hub celebrates one year of serving local community

A hub which supports people on their journey to recovery from active addiction has celebrated its first birthday, supporting more than 40 recovering people in its first year.

Recovery Hub, launched by Atherton Salvation Army and in association with Wigan Council’s drugs, alcohol, mental wellbeing and inclusion teams, opened its doors in early 2024 operating as a drop-in at the church and charity’s community centre on George Street.

Operating once a week and providing people with the support, or signposting to the relevant service, to beat any kind of addiction, Recovery Hub now runs twice a week, Mondays and Wednesdays from 10am – 12pm due to demand of the service from the local community.

Captain Darron Boulton, church leader at The Salvation Army in Atherton said: “Recovery Hub has gone from strength to strength since its launch last year and demand was so high that we now run the hub twice a week offering hope and support to more people within the local community.”

The community group is a peer-led safe space with like-minded individuals to share success stories, lived experience and coping mechanisms when it comes to overcoming addiction. The hub is facilitated by The Salvation Army which has origins rooted in providing spiritual support for people caught in addiction.

Captain Darron added: “The Recovery Hub is available for anyone in addiction or recovery, whether that has been for a period of two days, two years or longer and is an inclusive space for all stages of recovery allowing for healing and transformation.”

The community led initiative starts with a welcome breakfast café for an hour from 10:00 am with The Salvation Army providing hot refreshments priced at 60 pence and bacon butties at £1.20 each. The mixed-group session starts at 11:00 am for an hour and attendees are given the option to sit and listen or get involved with group discussion.