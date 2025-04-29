Reflection Area dedicated in memory of special teacher

Last week St. John’s C.E. Primary School in Pemberton officially dedicated their new reflection area and mural in memory of former teacher, Mrs Janet Ashley, who sadly passed away in September. Mrs. Ashley loved and served the community of St. John’s for well over 30 years, initially as a teacher and then Assistant Headteacher, and the community of St. John’s certainly loved her in return.

This reflection area is now a space where children can go to think, pray or just to have a bit of time to relax away from the busyness of the playground. The school enlisted local artist Scott, from Snow Graffiti, to create a mural befitting the memory of such a well-loved lady. The scene is taken from one of her favourite walking spots and includes images of the animals she photographed whilst out there. It also includes he

As a long time season ticket holder there’s also a nod to her favourite team, Wigan Warriors. The dedication happened over two days, firstly with staff, family and friends and secondly with all of the children. Each child blew bubbles and said their own prayer or spent time with their own thoughts.

Headteacher, Mark Speakman, said “We can’t really do justice to the contribution this amazing lady had on so many lives, but we do hope this space will not only support our children for many years to come but also be a fitting reminder of how blessed we all were to have known Janet.”

