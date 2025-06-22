The event champions the 1.5 million young people in the UK with disabilities, including half a million children living with brain conditions. It sends the powerful message that sport, adventure and play should be inclusive to all. It launched in Glasgow on June 3 and during 250 stages, it will travel 2,500km through almost every major city in Britain before finishing at the Parallel Windsor Festival of Inclusivity at Windsor Great Park on July 6. The event is created by CEREBRA, a UK-based charity focusing on improving the lives of children with brain-related neurological conditions.