Remember when: events over the decades at Wigan social clubs

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST
There might not be as many of them as there used to be, but social clubs are still the beating hearts of several Wigan communities.

This picture gallery mined from the Wigan Today archives, featuring social clubs, Labour Clubs and Conservative clubs in the area, gives just a taste of the wide range of activities to which they have been home over many decades.

1. Wigan social club scenes

2. The pancake-tossing champion of the Coral Social Club, Wigan, demonstrates her art in 1988

3. Cheques were presented to Wigan Hospice at a ceremony at a Bryn Social Club

4. Members of the Lions football team squeeze under their umbrella at a Worsley Mesnes charity summer show at the Victoria Social Club in 1997. The boys, James Peters, Michael Gore, Jason Clark, William Heaton, Ben Wood and Wesley Dawber are pictured sheltering from a monsoon which hit Wigan

