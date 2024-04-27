Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doreen Ann French first started work as a librarian at the age of 16 and remained in the job for over 50 years.

She was the first librarian appointed to run Beech Hill library when it opened in 1961, and stayed there for five years. The library itself has now closed and been taken over by the Book Cycle volunteer-run charity.

Caroline Gaulton, left, daughter of the late Doreen French, pictured with Joan Melling of Beech Hill Book Cycle.

Doreen herself passed away last year.

A plaque was presented by Doreen's daughter Caroline Gaulton, on what would have been her mother's 92nd birthday.

The inscription on it reads: "Books were her constant companion, her local library the place to find a new friend on every shelf."

Wigan West Councillor Sheila Ramsdale, who holds surgeries at the former library, said: "I was very interested to hear the lady speak about her mother from a historical point of view and also my maternal grandfather.