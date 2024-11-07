Remembrance Sunday in Standish

Jason Harrison and Louise Saile took over the Black Bull Standish just over 10 weeks ago. The Black Bull has a very special history to Jason especially as 10 years ago it was home to his best friend Mark Kenny and Mark’s Mum Ann and husband Tony.

Mark served in the army for his country for several years and unfortunately lost his life to PTSD 10 years ago.

With Remembrance Sunday around the corner Jason, Louise and Mark’s family decided that they wanted to bring a piece of Mark home now the Bull was back in the family and on Remembrance Sunday at 3pm are having a memorial bench unveiled in Mark’s name and their beer garden will be its home.

The pub has been tastefully decorated with respect to all the soldiers that have served for our country.

Following on from the parade on Sunday the Standish Standard will follow on from the parade and spend the day there with everyone standing with pride with Mark’s bench.

Marstons the brewery have also provided them with limited edition poppy glasses that are being sold with all profits going directly to the Royal British Poppy Appeal.

The community are pulling together to make this Remembrance one to be remembered with honour, pride and dignity.

All day entertainment and free food is also being provided and they are hoping to raise as much money possible for this worth while cause and to do Mark and his family proud.