Reminiscence: more than a century of pictures from Wigan Market Street

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Dec 2024, 04:55 BST
It is a Wigan town centre road which is undergoing change yet again at the moment. But Market Street also has its enduring landmarks.

This gallery, dating back to the beginning of the 20th century and continuing through to the 2000s, shows how much some of it has altered while other parts remain reassuringly similar.

.

1. Wigan Market Street across the decades

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. A fabulous picture of Market Street in 1904

. Photo: SUBMIT

Photo Sales
.

3. A traffic jam along Market Street in 1970

. Photo: gb

Photo Sales
.

4. Steve Adams, Kath Barlow, Michelle Grindey, and Kelly Aspey-Frost of Northwood Wigan Estate Agents on Market Street, present Kelly's partner, Marine Cpl Chris Lancaster, their daughter Teagan, two, and Paul and Carol King of Save Our Soliders with shoeboxes filled with presents for British armed forces personel serving overseas

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice