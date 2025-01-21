Residents at Leigh care home enjoy visit from MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One’s Richmond House Care Home in Leigh, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, was visited on Friday 17th January by MP for Leigh and Atherton, Jo Platt.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Jo Platt and chatting to her about what life is like at Richmond House Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Leigh community.

MP Jo Platt enjoyed chatting to a group of residents enjoying their mid-morning tea, coffee and cakes. MP Jo Platt chatted with residents about things they experienced during the war.

Lorraine Scholey, Home Manager at HC-One’s Richmond House Care Home, commented:

HC-One’s Richmond House Care Home

“We were delighted to welcome MP Jo Platt to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

