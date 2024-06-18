Residents urged to keep safe at Wigan borough recycling centres
Every day thousands of people will need to make a visit to one of the hundreds of Recycling Centres to be found up and down the country. Most of these trips are quick and easy, allowing us to recycle materials that would otherwise go to waste. But Recycling Centres are potentially hazardous. FCC Environment, which operates some 100 Recycling Centres on behalf of local authorities, has teamed up with some of its council partners to help residents stay safe on site by launching a new website and providing residents with information and advice whilst raising awareness of some of the risks.
- Kirkless, Makerfield Way, Higher Ince, WN2 2PR
- Slag Lane, Leigh, WA3 1BZ
- Chanters Industrial Estate, Atherton, M46 9BP
