Retailer awards announced at Wigan borough shopping centre

The Spinning Gate Shopping Centre in Leigh have launched retailer environmental awards!

The shopping centre wishes to recognise & celebrate success from its retail partners in this new awards initiative. This follows the centres previous success with their 7 consecutive Green Apple Awards for Environmental Best Practice.

The centre works closely with its retail partners, encouraging them to go green, maximise recycle opportunities, reducing waste where possible and this new award scheme will help to recognise their efforts & successes.

The first award has been presented to Select Fashion, who have donated their unused plastic coat hangers which have been donated local care homes, charity shops, Wigan & Leigh Hospice and shoppers too. Select have now been presented with their award certificate which is proudly displayed now on their sales counter.

Store Manager, Sarah Booth (L) alongside Sales Advisor, Sarah Thorpe from Select Fashion

Other centre retailers have also contributed with various recycling initiatives including donating surplus stock to local charities which is either sold in their charity shops, are used by their service users, assist support staff in their tasks, or are recycled, maximising their use & potential. Centre cafes donate used coffee grounds for use in local community allotments. Centre stores regularly donate surplus fixtures & fittings to local charities, CICs & organisations & the centre travel agents donating unused travel brochures to local charities for use in their craft sessions.

Since 2017, the centre has diverted 100% of its waste from landfill, reduced its waste volume by 38%, reduced its energy consumption by 17%, reduced its water consumption by 86% & recycled 232,538kg of cardboard.

The centre also encourages & invites lots of recycling opportunities available for shoppers including household batteries, printer cartridges & pen recycling at Ryman, used postage stamps for Kicks Count charity and facilitating charity appeals for used books, CDs & DVDs to local charity Compassion in Action.

Karen Cox, Centre Manager of Spinning Gate Shopping Centre said:

Award Certificate for Select Fashion

"We are committed to exploring and maximising opportunities to further increase our environmental achievements & this is a perfect example of that.

A huge thank you to all our retail partners who have joined us on our environmental journey, in particular Select who have worked closely with the centre for a number of years now to ensure their unused plastic coat hangers are recycled, rather than go straight into our waste stream. By maximising these recycling initiatives, we not only reduce the centres waste volume, re recycle the items, which benefit numerous local charities, our community & helps to protect our future too!”

Sarah Booth, Store Manager for Select Fashion commented:

“The environmental awards are a great idea and we are honoured to be the first recipient. Whilst we re-use a lot of our hangers we always have a surplus and it's great that these can be used by local charities and organisations.”

The centre continues to work in close partnership with its contractors & service providers, encouraging & inviting them to join them on their environmental journey.