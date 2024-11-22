Retro: Wigan news, sport and views from 1973

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 04:55 GMT
More than half a century has gone by since these pictures were taken but, we’ll bet that for some readers it will feel like yesterday.

See local people at work and at play, a beauty contest, presentations and sportspeople in this round-up of what was happening in Wigan in 1973.

1. Archive pictures of Wigan life in 1973

. Photo: STAFF

2. Wigan keep fit club ladies

. Photo: STAFF

3. Wigan's 11s Club set off for a visit to Manchester Airport

. Photo: STAFF

4. A look inside Coops sewing factory on Dorning Street

. Photo: STAFF

