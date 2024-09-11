Over many years hospitals have loaned equipment to patients to aid their recovery, which in lots of cases becomes surplus to requirements as recovery takes place. Now is the time to return it for recycling and enable it to be used again!

Sunday September 15 is the date when Wigan Rotary Club and Leigh Rotary Club have arranged for the public to return any equipment which is surplus to their needs.

Please bring any items listed below to either Sunshine Houise, Wellington Street, Wigan WN1 3SA between 9.30am and 3pm, or Tesco, Derby Stret Leigh WN7 4BA between 11am and 4pm. It would be really appreciated if items are clean. This reduces the work of the Council in the recycling process before it can be returned to the hospitals.

Only certain items on the list can be accepted, please note medicines, tablets, bandages, etc cannot be accepted.

Please therefore only return - medical mattresses (which prevent pressure sores), bed levers (go under mattresses), over-bed trays, kitchen trolleys, shower stools or chairs, free-standisng toilet frames, zimmer frames, crutches, wheelchairs (not electric) and commode chairs.

Wigan Rotary President Robert Bates said: “What a great opportunity to de-clutter your home and have some good come out of it.

"It's got to be a win-win situation where you can create more space at home and give the hospitals the opportunity to use recycled equipment again and save money.

"This is another example of two Rotary Clubs working with Wigan Council for the benefit of the borough's residents.

"NHS budgets are under much strain, we feel we are doing 'our bit' to help our local Hospital Trust, but we need YOUR HELP o make the day worth while.”