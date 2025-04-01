Returns figures welcomed by Josh Simons MP as Labour host first ever global Organised Immigration Crime summit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Labour MP for Makerfield has today welcomed new figures showing the Government has removed over 24,000 people with no right to be here in its first nine months.

This is the highest number in eight years. Compared to the same period 12 months earlier, enforced returns are up by 21%, with 16% more foreign criminals removed too.

The news comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper hosted the first ever Organised Immigration Crime summit in London.

The summit brings together over 40 countries to tackle the global emergency of illegal immigration.

The Summit, which took place at Lancaster House, represents this Labour Government’s efforts to drive international cooperation, crack down on illegal migration, and disrupt organised crime to secure our borders and keep Britain’s streets safe.

Labour has also announced plans to force companies employing people in the gig economy to carry out eligibility to work checks.

Rogue firms will no longer be able to take advantage of flexible working arrangements to turn a blind eye to illegal working. This Labour Government will fine companies failing to carry out these checks up to £60,000 per worker.

Josh Simons MP, said: “People tell me they're worried about immigration - and they are right to be. When this Labour government took office, Britain’s immigration and asylum systems were in disarray. The Tories left us with thousands stuck in expensive hotels, asylum decisions ground almost to a halt, and almost no one - not even those who clearly had no right to be here – facing the prospect of deportation.

“Labour is restoring grip to our immigration system by increasing deportations of foreign criminals and failed asylum seekers, and leading the world on organised immigration crime. Global solutions require global problems. Where the Conservatives shirked responsibility for securing our borders, this Labour Government are stepping up."