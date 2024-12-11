..
.

Rewind: pictures of Wiganers at work and play in 1971

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
Mining the Wigan Today archives has come up with this gallery of photographs portraying local people involved in events that took place 53 years ago in 1971. Decimalisation was being introduced, British troops were on the streets of Belfast and a Russian space craft became the first to reach Mars.

There was plenty going on in Wigan too.

1. Wigan MP Alan Fitch on a visit to St Cuthbert's RC Primary School

2. The cast of Wigan Little Theatre's production of The Diary of Anne Frank

3. Fr John Gore who was retiring as parish priest of St Mary's, Standishgate

4. The Wigan Ladies' Hockey team

