Run Wigan Festival: 69 pictures from this year's massive event
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Thousands took to the streets for the biggest Run Wigan Festival in years. Both the half-marathon and 5k races were sold out and many also took part in the family mile. Charities, including Joining Jack and Daffodils’ Dreams were hoping for a big boost from sponsorship.
The pictures were taken by our photographer Kelvin Stuttard and reader Kevin Creaghan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.