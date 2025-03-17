Run Wigan Festival: 69 pictures from this year's massive event

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Thousands took to the streets for the biggest Run Wigan Festival in years. Both the half-marathon and 5k races were sold out and many also took part in the family mile. Charities, including Joining Jack and Daffodils’ Dreams were hoping for a big boost from sponsorship.

The pictures were taken by our photographer Kelvin Stuttard and reader Kevin Creaghan.

