Safeseal Roofing Charity Car Wash raises over £3,000 for suicide prevention

The event was held to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention in Wigan, where construction workers are four times more likely to take their own life than those in other industries.

Managing Director Ben Craven said: “This cause is really close to our hearts. We’re proud of our team who gave up their own time to raise money and awareness – together we managed to pull off something really special.”

The day brought together family, friends, and a host of local businesses. Hussel Marketing’s Mobile Disruptor, with DJs Jen Harrison, Jason Rushton and Roger Speakman, kept the music flowing, while Rishi’s Café made sure everyone was well fed. A raffle, with prizes including signed Latics and Warriors shirts kindly donated by Mike Sharkey of Greenmount Projects, helped boost the fundraising total even further.

Safeseal also thanked Lansafe's Helping Wigan Thrive fellow board members, for their support on the day and in the run-up to the event.

All proceeds will go directly to EPiC HOPE, who provide frontline support for people in crisis across the borough.

Safeseal Roofing is encouraging anyone who missed the event to consider donating via epichope.org.uk.

