Safeseal Roofing hosts charity car wash to support suicide prevention in Wigan
Construction workers are four times more likely to take their own life than the national average, a heartbreaking reality that Safeseal Roofing want to help change.
In addition to cleaning cars, Safeseal have organised a real community morning.
Hussel Marketing are bringing along their amazing DJ Hummer, with a different local DJ giving up their time to support the event every hour from 10 am to keep the tunes flowing.
Safeseal Roofing have also teamed up with Rishi’s Café in Westhoughton, who are generously donating their time on the day with Safeseal covering the cost of fresh breakfast sandwiches, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
An ice cream van will also be parked up for a sweet treat while you wait, so don’t miss out!
The event is also being supported by Helping Wigan Thrive, a local initiative bringing businesses and community groups together.
Company Director, Ben Craven from Safeseal Roofing said:
“In construction, we lose far too many people to suicide; it’s something we can’t turn away from. EPiC Hope’s work is vital, and this felt like a positive way for our team, friends, and network to get involved. We want to make sure our workers, and all construction workers, have the support they need to live a long and happy life.”
- Date & time: Saturday 27 September, 9 am–1 pm
- Location: Safeseal Roofing, Unit 7 Rosebridge Court, Ince, Wigan WN1 3DP
- Minimum donation: £7 per vehicle, with all proceeds going to EPiC Hope as part of their EPiC 50 campaign.
If you can’t make it on the day but still want to support, you can donate directly via our GoFundMe page here: https://gofund.me/483cae236
For more details please contact Kat at [email protected].