Safeseal Roofing hosts charity car wash to support suicide prevention in Wigan

By Nichola Jane Howard
Contributor
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 20:51 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 09:16 BST
On Saturday 27 September, the family-run roofing firm will open its doors for a Charity Car Wash in aid of EPiC Hope CIC, a local suicide-prevention charity. The event is part of EPiC Hope’s EPiC 50 campaign, which aims to raise £50,000 in just six months to fund life-saving support and awareness work across Wigan.

Construction workers are four times more likely to take their own life than the national average, a heartbreaking reality that Safeseal Roofing want to help change.

Most Popular

In addition to cleaning cars, Safeseal have organised a real community morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hussel Marketing are bringing along their amazing DJ Hummer, with a different local DJ giving up their time to support the event every hour from 10 am to keep the tunes flowing.

The fundraising team at Safeseal Roofingplaceholder image
The fundraising team at Safeseal Roofing

Safeseal Roofing have also teamed up with Rishi’s Café in Westhoughton, who are generously donating their time on the day with Safeseal covering the cost of fresh breakfast sandwiches, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

An ice cream van will also be parked up for a sweet treat while you wait, so don’t miss out!

The event is also being supported by Helping Wigan Thrive, a local initiative bringing businesses and community groups together.

Company Director, Ben Craven from Safeseal Roofing said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Charity Carwash event detailsplaceholder image
Charity Carwash event details

“In construction, we lose far too many people to suicide; it’s something we can’t turn away from. EPiC Hope’s work is vital, and this felt like a positive way for our team, friends, and network to get involved. We want to make sure our workers, and all construction workers, have the support they need to live a long and happy life.”

  • Date & time: Saturday 27 September, 9 am–1 pm
  • Location: Safeseal Roofing, Unit 7 Rosebridge Court, Ince, Wigan WN1 3DP
  • Minimum donation: £7 per vehicle, with all proceeds going to EPiC Hope as part of their EPiC 50 campaign.

If you can’t make it on the day but still want to support, you can donate directly via our GoFundMe page here: https://gofund.me/483cae236

For more details please contact Kat at [email protected].

Related topics:WiganWesthoughton
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice