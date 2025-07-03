Salvation Army tackles period poverty, making 100 reusable sanitary packs for women and girls

A community sewing group in Atherton has committed to hand making 100 reusable menstruation product packs to support people experiencing period poverty. The Salvation Army in Atherton hosts a weekly sewing group, at its church and community centre on George Street, with members coming together to work on collective designs or their own items. But recently their time has been spent working on a new project, creating environmentally friendly, reusable sanitary wear for women and girls struggling with the high cost-of-living and people with limited access to period products.

Each pack is handmade, using materials purchased by The Salvation Army and, if group members wish, on equipment provided by The Salvation Army for the sewing session. Each pack includes eight washable, reusable pads, two shields, one wash cloth/flannel, a bar of soap, two pairs of knickers, a carry pouch and a bag.

Captain Darron Boulton, church leader of The Salvation Army in Atherton said: “Our sewing group is for anyone who wants to join together in a creative community, making a difference to other people’s lives using their own skills and providing friendship. When the opportunity came up for our sewing group to be involved and contribute to beating period poverty, there was no question about whether it should be a project that we embark on and everyone wanted to be involved, supporting such a worthwhile cause.

“The high cost-of-living is still affecting people, pushing more within our community into poverty, which we see day in and day out. Our sewing group was passionate about not allowing women to suffer because they can’t afford period products, teaming this also with the compassion for people who might not have access to period products. Girls in school, women in homeless accommodation and vulnerable situations – period poverty is sadly a very real thing, and we want to contribute to ending that whilst also caring for creation, with reusable and washable pads being better for the environment than disposable ones.”

Once the packs have been completed The Salvation Army plans to work with its own services and partner organisations to provide them at food banks, schools, homeless hostels and drop-ins.

The community sewing group takes place every Thursday from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm and costs £3 to attend which includes materials, unlimited hot and cold refreshments, biscuits and use of Salvation Army sewing machines and is open to anyone from hobbyists to retired sewing professionals and people that wish to learn a new skill. Alongside the period poverty project, attendees can also bring their own projects to work on if they wish.