Screwfix Top Tradesperson crown within reach of Skelmersdale bathroom fitter

Mark Turner from Skelmersdale named as a national finalist in Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024. Mark will now battle it out with nine others looking to take home the coveted title and a £20,000/€20,000 prize bundle.

A bathroom fitter from Skelmersdale is going for gold, after making it to the final 10 of the 2024 Screwfix Top Tradesperson award.

Now Mark Turner, 33, who has been working as a bathroom fitter for 10 years, will go head-to-head with nine other finalists from across the UK and Ireland

Beating off fierce competition from more than 1,000 applications, Mark impressed the judges during the semi-final interviews with his sheer passion for the trade, dedication, and commitment to going above and beyond for his customers.

Since leaving the army in 2013, Mark now owns Airborne Bathroom Services and has supported a number of apprentices through his business. He believes that the way forward for the trade industry is to encourage children leaving school to consider trade apprenticeships and would like to see more support from government in this area. Mark also acknowledges that the trade industry is male dominated and would like to break down the stereotypes in the plumbing industry, in order to encourage more women to consider plumbing as a career.

Having earned his place in the final, Mark will be hoping to take home the coveted title, along with an ultimate trade bundle of tech, tools and training worth £20,0000/€20,000. The winner will also join the likes of Astrid Arnold, a Devon-based carpenter who was awarded the accolade in 2023, in the Screwfix Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame.

Marking the 15th year of the award, the final of this year’s Screwfix Top Tradesperson will take place at Screwfix LIVE on Friday 27th September, where a panel of industry experts will put Mark and the other finalists through their paces before selecting this year’s overall champion.

The panel includes representatives from the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering (CIPHE), the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), and reigning champion, Astrid Arnold.

Reflecting on his success so far, Mark comments: “I’m over the moon to have made it to the final of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024. This award is not just about winning; it's about celebrating the hard work and dedication that goes into our trade. I’m proud to represent Skelmersdale and all bathroom fitters out there and look forward to the final stage of the competition and meeting the other finalists.”

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, said: “The nation’s tradespeople are an invaluable asset not just to the economy, but also the local communities in which they work. So much hard work goes on behind the scenes that most people often don’t get to see, which is why we created Screwfix Top Tradesperson, to give them the recognition they deserve.

“Our 10 finalists have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to their trade, and we’d like to wish them the very best of luck for the final. Although I, and the other judges, have got a tough job ahead of us, we can’t wait to see what each contestant will bring to the table.”

To find out more about Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024, please visit screwfix.com/stt